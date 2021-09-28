Kim Cattrall and Robert De Niro cast for new comedy 'About My Father'







Based on the life of stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, the brand new comedy About My Father has gone into pre-production, with Robert De Niro and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall announced to star.

The film itself tells the story of Maniscalco’s Italian immigrant father, Salvo (De Niro) who is due to propose to his American girlfriend and crashes a weekend with her parents. What follows is a comedy of culture clashing that, hopefully for Salvo, will end in romance. De Niro and Cattrall will be joined by Leslie Bibb who will take on the role of Ellie, Maniscalco’s character’s fiancée, whilst Cattrall will play Tigger, Ellie’s resolute mother.

Directed by Laura Terruso, the same filmmaker behind Work It and Good Girls Get High, About My Father is being produced by Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz, Andrew Miano and Judi Marmel.

Distributed by Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, the president of the company, Nathan Kahane, recently stated that production on the film would begin in late 2021. Kahane also commented on the casting of Raging Bull and Taxi Driver star Robert De Niro, noting: “The way Sebastian talks about his father, Salvo sounds to us like the type of guy who thinks that Robert De Niro should play him in a movie. So we thought, why not?”.

Continuing, he explained, “Actually, Robert De Niro is incredibly selective about the projects he chooses, so we are thrilled that he responded so strongly to this hilarious and heartfelt screenplay. He’ll make a fantastic and funny pairing with Sebastian”.

Robert De Niro’s most recent film, The War With Grandpa, proved to be an unexpected commercial hit, even if it was panned critically, whilst his future ventures involve appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, James Gray’s Armageddon Time, as well as David O. Russell’s next film.

