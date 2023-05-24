Kim Cattrall on the “real thrill” of working with Robert De Niro on new movie









Kim Cattrall has revealed what it was like to work with Hollywood icon Robert De Niro after sharing the screen with him for the upcoming movie About My Father.

The comedy, also starring Leslie Bibb, is set for release on May 26th via Lionsgate. Talking to Collider, Cattrall and Bibb explained what working with the Taxi Driver star was like.

Cattrall, best known for her role in Sex and the City, revealed why she wanted to do the movie with De Niro: “I just wanted the experience of working with him, watching him work, being in the same room,” she said. “It’s fascinating. He’s so open, he’s so available. He’s funny, and he doesn’t take it seriously. He has no ego about it.”

The actor further detailed De Niro’s acting methods, commenting: “He’s the first one to say, ‘Well, I fucked that up,’ – excuse me! ‘I screwed that up!’ He’s the first one to say it, you know? I think when other actors see an actor of that stature making mistakes, there’s no place to fail in that kind of situation. And he’s always been a favourite of mine, it was a real thrill.”

“The subtlety in the way he would just change a word in a different take. You’d think, ‘Why does that sound–? Ah, okay!’ And he opens these little doors, almost, for you if you’re listening,” she added. Cattrall also referred to working with him as “a positive experience”.