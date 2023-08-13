Killers on the run following backyard punk show shooting









The Minneapolis Police Department have revealed that they are currently searching for two suspected killers after a shooting at a backyard punk show left one person dead and six others severely injured.

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, his department are actively looking for two unnamed people who took part in what they believe was a targeted killing at the DIY concert at the famed Nudieland venue.

In his press conference, O’Hara added: “We believe one of the persons was being targeted by a shooter. We know two suspects ran from the scene, we can’t confirm there were two shooters though.”

One attendee present at the show, Quinn McClurg, told MPR News: “I can’t even conceptualise something like that happening at a punk show. I was making sure all my friends are OK and making sure people are getting the help they needed.”

The incident occurred on August 11th. Reports suggest that several adults were gathered at Nudieland 2200 block of 16th Avenue South, when at 10:00pm, when two unknown people walked up the alley and began shooting.

Several GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help raise funds for the victims of this attack. As of yet, the police have not revealed any potential motives and details are scarce on the developing story.

Investigations are still ongoing.