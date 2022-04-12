Kikagaku Moyo announce final album with new track









Kikagaku Moyo - 'Cardboard Pile' 8.2

Kikagaku Moyo have never been anything less than cooler than a polar bear’s toenail and it would seem that they are set to go out in their usual swaggering style as they call it a day with their forthcoming record Kumoyo Island. They have announced this album with a brand-new single, ‘Cardboard Pile’.

The track follows a statement from the band earlier in the year on their Instagram that read: “After much discussion between the five of us at the end of last year, we have decided to go on an indefinite hiatus after 2022.”

While “much discussion” and great coherent music don’t often go hand in hand in the rock ‘n’ roll world, it would seem that Kikagaku Moyo might defy that as ‘Cardboard Pile’ is anything other than beige scrap from a band who have already taken the parcel out of the box, so to speak.

The adrenalised frenzy that the song rockets through is nothing new from the premier Japanese psychedelic outfit. However, the return to their roots at Tsubame Studios in Asakusabashi, Tokyo has seen them rally in blistering style from a comfort zone that is all their own.

If Kumoyo Island is to be their last record, then the amorphous sonic journey of ‘Cardboard Pile’ hints that their last hurrah may well be a glimmering one. The track seems like the distilled culmination of what they have been slowly honing over the last ten years. With Dungen vibes and their own unique cultural influences, the sound is as singular as it has ever been.

The album is set for release on May 6th via the band’s own Guruguru Brain label. You can check out the new single below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.