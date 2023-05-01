Kieran Culkin felt for brother Macaulay due to ‘Home Alone’ fame









Succession star Kieran Culkin has revealed that he felt for his older brother, Macaulay, after he became a famous child actor for his role as Kevin in the Home Alone films and the intensity that came with it.

When speaking to Esquire in March, Kieran Culkin reflected on the impact of his brother’s fame on the whole family. “Poor fucking guy,” he said of Macaulay. “He was little and having to try to accept that level of fame as a reality. Even at that time, as a kid, I remember thinking, ‘That sucks for him’.”

The paparazzi were already following Macaulay after starring in 1990’s Home Alone and 1992’s Home Alone 2, and their attention on him intensified after the Culkin parents split up in 1995. Aged 13, Kieran handwrote a letter to the court, requesting that the media stop covering the custody battle.

“Your Honour,” Kieran wrote, “I ask you please to spare my family any further embarrassment by letting the press in the courtroom. It has already been hard on us and I see no point to it.”

Kieran’s plea was denied. Macaulay now refuses to speak with Access Hollywood and the New York Post because of their coverage of his family.