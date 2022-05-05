Hip hop legend Kidd Creole sentenced to 16 years for manslaughter









Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after he was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

The former Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five rapper was found guilty of stabbing a homeless man earlier this year following an incident in August 2017. TMZ has since reported that he has now been sentenced.

In addition to his prison sentence, upon release, Glover will also face five years of post-release supervision. The former musician is currently 62 years old.

During the incident in 2017, Glover is said to have stabbed the 55-year-old victim named John Jolly twice in the torso. The attack occurred in Glover’s home of New York City.

In the immediate aftermath, according to police reports, Glover disposed of the knife in a sewer, fled to his workplace and quickly changed clothes. Jolly’s body was later discovered by tourists, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Details on the motive behind Glover’s violent attack remain vague with reports simply stating that following a brief confrontation on the street, Glover walked past the man before returning and stabbing him twice.

The rapper was later arrested once police were able to recover the knife and link it back to Glover.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.