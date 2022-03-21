Kid Rock believes that he is "uncancellable"









Kid Rock has given a startling new interview in which he claims that he’ll never be cancelled, adding that he loves it when people try. The conservative rocker made the comments while speaking to Fox News host Tucker Carlson. The full conversation will air tonight (March 21st).

In the caption for a recent preview clip, Carlson wrote: “The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News.”

During that preview, Carlson asks Rock why he thinks he hasn’t been cancelled: “Like, people aren’t allowed to say what they think. You are.” The Republican rocker replies that he is “uncancellable” and that he “doesn’t give a fuck” about what people think. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things,” he adds. “At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to – no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

The interview is part of Kid Rock’s promotion of Bad Reputation, which features recently released singles ‘The Last Dance’, ‘Rockin” and ‘We The People’. The album also includes a single called ‘Don’t Tell Me How To Live’, in which Rock lashes out at “offended Millenials.”

The track was released alongside a new video that features Kid Rock wearing a t-shirt with the words “social media sucks” on the front. “A nation of pussies is our next generation,” he sings. “These minions and their agendas, every opinion has a millennial offended.” Rock then goes onto a rap in which he asks: “So what the fuck’s up with all the backlash/ you snowflakes here’s a news flash: ain’t nobody gonna tell me how to live.”

Elsewhere, Kid Rock recently announced that he wouldn’t be performing anywhere Covid-19 passports have been made mandatory. In a video posted on Facebook, the musician clarified that his team hadn’t booked any venues with an existing vaccine mandate, adding that any that do “will be gone… by the time we’re going to get to your city. If they’re not…you don’t have to worry, you’ll be getting your money back — because I won’t be showing up either! If you think I’m going to sit out there and sing, ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Live’ and ‘We the People,’ while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks — that shit ain’t happening.”

The legendary Kid Rock sits down with Tucker for a rare one-on-one interview. And nothing is off the table. You’ll see part of the fascinating discussion Monday on Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm ET on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/5ZU9rIb5Vj — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 19, 2022