Khruangbin and Leon Bridges announce new EP and share first single 'B-Side'









Khruangbin and Leon Bridges - 'B-Side' 7.7

Texan psychedelic funk heroes Khruangbin have announced their second collaborative EP with Fort Worth’s favourite son, Leon Bridges. The new EP, Texas Moon, follows from last year’s acclaimed Texas Sun. The latest offering is scheduled for release on February 18th, 2022, and will be delivered via Dead Oceans in partnership with Columbia Records and England’s lauded Night Time Stories Ltd.

Yesterday (December 8th), Khruangbin and Leon Bridges released the new EP’s first single, ‘B-Side’. Inflected with that hazy, Curtis Mayfield type of funk, it’s sure to be one of the most important songs of next summer. The material is classic Khruangbin, just augmented by the glorious voice of Bridges. It’s wishful thinking, but hopefully, one day, Bridges will enter the fold permanently.

The video is a grainy visual that follows in the psychedelic vein of the more niche spaghetti Western’s and blaxploitation flicks. The visuals were directed by Philip Andelman and shot in the historic J. Lorraine Ghost Town in Austin, Texas.

Considering that both Khruangbin and Bridges are children of the lone star state, both Texas Sun and the upcoming Texas Moon draw much inspiration from their home state. In a statement, Khruangbin said: “Without joy, there can be no real perspective on sorrow”.

“Without sunlight, all this rain keeps things from growing. How can you have the sun without the moon?” bass player Laura Lee appended. “It’s like a short story. And it leaves room to continue having these stories together. It’s not Khruangbin, it’s not Leon, it’s this world we created together”.

Khruangbin’s last full studio album was 2020’s critically acclaimed Mordechai, and Bridges returned with his third album, Gold-Diggers Sound, back in July this year.

Next year is shaping up to be a huge year for both Khruangbin and Bridges, and we’ll be hotly anticipating the release of the EP and any further singles.

Listen to ‘B-Side’ below.