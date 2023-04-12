Khruangbin announce new series of live albums









Houston-based funk-rock trio Khruangbin have announced a new series of live LPs to be released throughout the remainder of 2023. The campaign will celebrate the band’s highly-praised live presence, showcasing the band’s improvisational talents and eclectic guest acts.

The series of LPs will feature live performances by the band and their recent guests, including Kelly Doyle, Ruben Moreno, The Suffers and Robert Ellis at Stubb’s in Austin, Nubya Garcia at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, Men I Trust at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, and Toro Y Moi at The Fillmore in Miami.

The first instalment, Khruangbin and Friends – Live At Stubbs, will arrive on May 19th via Dead Oceans in partnership with Night Time Stories Ltd, with the remainder of the albums to be released throughout 2023.

Each album will be released on standard black vinyl, exclusive limited art black vinyl and digitally. The deluxe vinyl versions will only be available on the Secretly Store website and at record stores in the market each album was recorded.

“We toured the world for over 18 months when global restrictions just started to slowly lift through the long-anticipated end of regulations,” Khruangbin commented in a new press statement. “From our vantage point, to watch people come together through song and dance after a time of unified isolation was truly a spiritual experience. To watch and hear audiences sing along to the songs we released during the pandemic and to feel so loved and well-received was unquantifiable. We wanted to find a way to hallmark this journey and decided to do so through a series of live releases that also commemorate the artists who performed with us, as well as the artwork and photography from those shows. It was and is truly a time to remember.”

Live album release dates:

May 19th: Khruangbin and Friends – Live At Stubbs

June 30th: Khruangbin & Nubya Garcia – Live at Radio City Music Hall

August 11th: Khruangbin & Men I Trust – Live at RBC Echo Beach

September 22nd: Khruangbin & Toro y Moi – Live at the Fillmore Miami