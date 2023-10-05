Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital in Uzbekistan with heart attack scare









Actor Kevin Spacey has been rushed to hospital after fearing a heart attack whilst attending the 15th Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan and visiting the Afrasiyab Museum in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand.

The actor, who has recently been found not guilty of nine sexual offences back in July this year, said in a speech at the festival that he was touring the Afrasiyab Museum when he felt his “entire left arm go numb” for several seconds.

“I experienced something here today that was unexpected,” Spacey said. “I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.”

He added: “I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with, and we went immediately to the […] medical centre. I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me and even put me through an MRI.”

According to the actor, the results showed that everything was “completely normal” and admitted to being “grateful” that it wasn’t anything “more serious.” He noted: “But it also made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is – for all of us.”

Over the past few years, Spacey has denied nine criminal charges, which included sexual assault, that we said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013. Four accusers gave evidence against the actor and called him a “vile sexual predator”.

On July 26th, the jury found Spacey not guilty on all charges.