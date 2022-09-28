Kevin Sorbo believes Hollywood silences Christian artists









American actor Kevin Sorbo is only known in Christian drama circles these days. According to Sorbo, he isn’t a bigger name in the film industry because Hollywood apparently targets conservative Christian artists and silences their voices.

In a recent interview, Sorbo said: “My manager and agent called me in about 10 or 11 years ago and said, ‘We can’t work with you anymore because you’re conservative and a Christian,’ which is like being a double leper, apparently, in Hollywood. The whole thing in Hollywood is, they all scream for tolerance. They scream for freedom of speech. But as you know, it’s all a one-way street with them.”

Sorbo believes that his brand of inspirational cinema is something that Hollywood is incapable of producing. He repeats the same conservative talking points, claiming that Hollywood is pushing an ideological agenda which attacks Christian thought. Sorbo revealed that Netflix wanted him to head an “inspirational division”, but they were “afraid”.

The actor claimed: “I got a call from Netflix saying, ‘Hey, we know you have a strong foot in this inspirational world. We want to open an inspirational division here at Netflix.’ Had three or four meetings with them over a couple months, gave them some great projects for series or for movies, they still didn’t make a move on it. I think there’s such a weird ideology. I still think they want to, but they’re afraid, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ll get a backlash within the Hollywood elites if we do a movie that’s got a positive message in it.'”

Not only did Sorbo double down on his conservative victim complex, but he also made blatantly prejudiced comments. Sorbo added: “I always joke that if I played a radical Islamic paedophile terrorist in a movie, I’d get nominated for an Academy Award.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Kevin Sorbo says he hasn’t been able to get work in Hollywood in 12 years because he’s Christian & conservative. He says he pitched some of his movies to Netflix, who didn’t want them, but “if I played a radical Islamic pedophile terrorist I’d get nominated for an Academy Award.” pic.twitter.com/bxTSDcNWyU — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2022