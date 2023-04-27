Kevin Smith opens up on time spent in a mental health facility









Actor and director Kevin Smith attended a mental health facility for treatment after falling victim to a nervous breakdown. Smith recently opened up on his time spent at the Arizona treatment centre in an interview and explained that he had been experiencing a “complete break from reality”.

Smith told People (via Film News), “At that moment, I wouldn’t have been averse to not being around any longer. I called a friend and said, ‘I’m in a weird, dark place. I need to go somewhere and get help’.” With the help of a therapist, Smith worked on the sexual abuse he experienced as a six-year-old.

He also opened up old wounds about the traumatic comments that one of his fourth-grade teachers made about his size and weight. Smith has been learning tools to help his PTSD and has quit smoking cannabis and working too hard.

“I’m really interested in seeing if I can finally be comfortable sitting by myself and just be alone with my thoughts,” he said. “I’m terrified to see everyone’s reaction to (all of this). But I know there’s somebody out there who doesn’t know this stuff – like I didn’t – who could get something out of this.”

Watch Kevin Smith’s interview below.