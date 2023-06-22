Kevin Smith calls Nicolas Cage as Superman “an absolute delight”









Director Kevin Smith has opened up on seeing Nicolas Cage as Superman in The Flash. Cage had originally been set to star as the hero in Tim Burton’s cancelled film Superman Lives.

However, he makes a cameo in the new DC film as an alternate version of Superman, giving a glimpse into what might have been. Smith looks to be a big fan of Cage’s efforts.

The director recently discussed Cage as Superman in a new interview with Rolling Stone and revealed that it was originally his idea to cast him in Burton’s cancelled movie. “I always loved Nic Cage, so I was like, ‘Nic Cage loves Superman. He talks about knowing the comics real well. You guys should go after Nic Cage,’” Smith said.

“And so when Tim Burton got hired, and suddenly they were going with Nic Cage, I was like, wow, I had an idea and somebody took it seriously,” he added. “So there’s some sense of weird closure to everything In seeing that moment in The Flash.”

Smith said he feels “incredibly satisfied by seeing that moment he finally got his giant spider fighting Superman.” He added, “And I finally got to see Nic Cage be Superman. It has been an absolute delight for me.”

The director and actor also noted that if he’d made the film, people would call him a “self-serving son of a bitch.” “But the fact that it showed up as essentially a deep–cuts pop-culture reference delights me,” he added, “After all these shout-outs all these years, the things I love are starting to shout-out back.”

