Kevin Morby announces new album ‘More Pictures (A Continuum)’









After delivering an album during the pandemic, Kevin Morby has returned with an extension on his previous work. Releasing the singles ‘This Is a Photograph II’ and ‘Five Easy Pieces Revisited’, Morby is calling his next album More Pictures (A Continuum).

In his announcement, Morby mentioned the contrasting nature that More Pictures will have to his previous effort This is a Photograph, saying: “If This Is a Photograph is a house that you have been living inside of, then More Photographs is, perhaps, the same home just experienced differently. As if you, its inhabitant, have taken a tab of something psychedelic and now, suddenly, you’ve replaced your eyeglasses with kaleidoscopes”.

When speaking about the recording process, Morby mentioned needing to unleash new material upon the world, going on to say, “With every collection of songs, I feel I have to cast them out of me before moving onto the next project, and here I knew that what I had begun with This Is a Photograph was not finished. Releasing this collection is me tying a bow on that time and place in my creative life”.

This is also Morby’s first new music since his soundtrack album Music From Montana Story, which debuted in January of this year. One of the songs included in Morby’s new release will be his collaboration with country singer Erin Rae, ‘Bittersweet, Tennessee’.

More Picture (A Continuum) is due out May 26th via Dead Oceans.