Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg achieve new 'lowest-rated' movie record









Although Kevin Hart’s filmography isn’t particularly critically renowned, he has broken a new record, alongside Mark Wahlberg, upon the release of his new Netflix movie Me Time.

The film is directed by John Hamburg, who is also behind many poorly received comedies such as Little Fockers and Why Him?, however, Me Time has been greeted with an even lower critical reception than these, with an embarrassing seven per cent critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Hart and Wahlberg as old friends that reunite and embark on a series of chaotic events, the buddy comedy is officially the lowest-rated film of both actors’ careers. Whereas critics’ reviews are typically a lot harsher than audience ones, Me Time has still only managed to garner a pathetic 29 per cent score from the general public.

Wahlberg’s filmography is pretty poor, despite a few critically successful hits such as Boogie Nights and The Departed. Even though the actor has starred in many low-rated films, his worst previously being Renaissance Man at a measly 12 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, Me Time has now taken its place at the bottom.

As for Hart, his previous worst was Little Fockers at just nine per cent. Regardless, the actor took to social media to promote his new movie, which has become one of Netflix’s most-streamed films this week. He wrote on Instagram, “Make sure you guys go check it out. It’s a funny movie with several hidden messages in it!!!!! Go watch it now damn it!!!!!”

Hart stated that he believes the film is working to promote an important narrative about gender roles and expectations. He said: “I wanted to do something that highlighted the world of men, Black men and fatherhood – show in a positive light the man who embraces the world of being home, being involved in their kids’ lives at the highest level, but at the same time amplifying the conversation of the woman that embraces the world of work, chasing their dreams and having a man whose willing to say, ‘You do you. I’m gonna take care of the homefront.”

Regardless of the intentions behind the film, critics are not impressed, with Mark Kermode labelling it as “one of the worst [he’s] ever seen.”