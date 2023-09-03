Kevin Costner seeks court case over ‘Yellowstone’









Actor Kevin Costner has admitted that he will “probably go to court” over the drama that continues to surround the hit Paramount plus series Yellowstone, in which he once starred, breaking his silence on the matter for the first time.

There had been much tension on the set of Yellowstone, and Costner recently opened up whilst he was testifying as part of a child support hearing amid his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

The actor had been discussing his financial situation when called to the stand and made the claim that Paramount are still yet to pay him $12million from the un-filmed second half of the fifth season of Yellowstone.

“It’s a little disappointing that [it’s the] number one show on television [and] I’m not participating,” Costner said. “I’ll probably go to court over it.” How Costner plans to take Paramount to court for the non-payment is yet to be decided, but it’s clear the actor has it on his mind.

Costner had asked to ease his filming schedule for the second half of the show’s fifth season so that he could work on the four-part film series Horizon. However, the producers were not impressed by his lack of desire to complete the season.

The actor noted, “I couldn’t help them anymore. We tried to negotiate, they offered me less money than previous seasons [and] there were issues with the creative.”

Kevin Sheridan, show creator, said, “I’m disappointed. It truncates the closure of his character. It doesn’t alter it, but it truncates it.”