Kevin Costner to direct new western named 'Horizon'









There was a point, back in the 1990s, when the American film star Kevin Costner was the hottest Hollywood talent, featuring in some of the most significant films of the decade including, JFK, Dances with Wolves and The Bodyguard. Though his popularity waned at the turn of the new millennium, Costner continues to impress on the big and small screen, having starred in the drama series Yellowstone for the past four years.

In an effort to re-establish his pertinence in the industry, however, Costner has announced his return to the director’s chair for the first time since his acclaimed 2003 western Open Range and 32 years since his celebrated debut feature film, Dances with Wolves. Starring, directing and producing the brand new western named Horizon, Costner will be working to put together an impressive ensemble cast before production begins at the end of August in Utah.

According to a report from Deadline, the film will be an epic chronicling 15 years of pre-and post-Civil War life in the American West. As Costner told the website, “America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it”.

Discussing the nature of the film’s plot, the actor and director added, “Horizon tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters life and death decisions”. Costner’s debut feature film Dances with Wolves won seven Academy Awards in 1991 including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography.

Take a look at the trailer for the multi-award-winning film, below.