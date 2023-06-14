Kesha calls Jerry Seinfeld no-hug “the saddest moment of my life”









American pop singer Kesha has commented on the infamous exchange she had with Jerry Seinfeld at a 2017 charity event.

Kesha notoriously went to give Seinfeld a hug on the red carpet during a charity event for the David Lynch Foundation. Seinfeld rebuffed her attempt in front of the cameras, later telling Extra that he would never “hug a total stranger.”

During her recent appearance on The Best Show With Tom Scharpling, Kesha reflected on the incident.“It’s really sad, you’re going to get lots of clicks after this because I don’t think I’ve ever told the whole story,” the singer explained.

“So I learned TM [transcendental meditation] from David Lynch — the David Lynch Foundation,” Kesha said. “Love TM, love meditating. So he was like, ‘Could you do an event that’s a charity event?’ I was in the middle of tour, I was exhausted, but I really love David Lynch and I heard that Jerry Seinfeld was going to be there.”

“I used to take my computer, when there was the CD, and I’d carry it around the world internationally, the little DVDs,” she said. “When it got bumpy on planes, I’d pop in Seinfeld and I’d be like, ‘Everything’s OK in the world’ and watch my buddy.”

“Then I get to the fucking charity event and I got really excited because he brings me peace and love and all things good in the universe, and then he didn’t hug me in front of cameras,” Kesha continued. “And it was the most depressing, and hilarious, but also so sad … It was like the saddest moment of my life.”

