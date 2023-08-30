David Bradley, the star of Ken Loach movie ‘Kes’, finds the ending “too painful”









David Bradley, the actor who rose to fame in his debut movie Kes, has revealed that the classic Ken Loach movie of 1969 is “too painful” to watch.

Bradley portrayed the central character, a young boy named Billy Casper, who finds friendship in a local kestrel. As the story develops, the bird offers him a sense of purpose as he comes to terms with the world’s harsh truths.

As those who have seen the movie or read the novel on which it was based, Barry Hines’ A Kestrel For A Knave, will know, Kes ends on a tragic note with the death of Casper’s titular bird of prey.

Loach will retire from his filmmaking career in September, following the release of his final movie, The Wild Oak. In celebration, Empire recently spoke to Loach and Bradley, who reunite for one last time in The Wild Oak.

During the interview, the 69-year-old actor revealed that he can no longer watch Kes through to the end. “I can’t watch the ending anymore, for the past 15 years, because it’s just so painful,” he said. “I mean, I know it’s [not real]… I play Billy Casper! But I’m looking at a young child.”

“He feels totally abandoned,” Bradley continued. “And then to have the most precious thing ripped out of his life in such a way. I know Barry was very concerned that he maybe made the character of Jud a little bit on the strong side. But I think it was right.”

Loach added: “I remember Barry being very insistent — rightly insistent — on Jud’s line, ‘I could’ve had a week off work for that. So it’s very rooted in the economic reality of that life. It isn’t just the story of a boy and a bird.”

