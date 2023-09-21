Kent Stax, drummer of hardcore band Scream, dies aged 61









Kent Stax, the drummer of the seminal hardcore band Scream, has passed away at age 61.

The musician died on September 20th after battling metastatic cancer, with his fellow bandmates calling themselves “heartbroken.” They added in a statement, “Kent is the original heartbeat of Scream.”

Stax was a founding member of the group, which formed in Virginia in 1979. They released their debut album, Still Screaming, in 1982, which contained additional production from Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat.

The drummer appeared on several albums before leaving to focus on family, with Dave Grohl acting as his replacement. Stax has reunited with his bandmates multiple times throughout the years, recording an album, DC Special, in 2021, which will be shared later this year.

In the band’s statement, they said: “Though we have had to continue on without him before, we have always known Kent is irreplaceable. He was one of a kind. In addition to being a truly unique drummer, Kent was also an accomplished fisherman, skilled carpenter, and avid train enthusiast.”

“Kent also played in prominent punk and harDCore bands including The Suspects, Spitfires United, Alleged Bricks and more throughout his life. He also branched out to other genres, playing with The Daryl Davis Band and The Old Dominion Trio.”

They added, “He is survived by his wife of 40 years Andrea, daughter Jennifer, brothers Kurt, William and Henry and a host of band mates, friends and fans. If you ever saw us play or if you knew Kent, your thoughts and memories are welcome here.”

