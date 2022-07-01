Kendrick Lamar announces the vinyl release of ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’









Kendrick Lamar has announced the vinyl release of his recent album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers.

The record is now officially available for fans to pre-order, and shipments will begin to be rolled out on August 26th. Kendrick’s package includes the full double-disc album, which has a running time of 73 minutes thanks to the 18 songs, and it is available to buy in black or alternatively in an exclusive gold-brown pressing.

In a review of the album, Far Out said: “Kendrick Lamar has now transcended hip-hop, and on Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers, the rapper stakes his claim for being the most critical voice in contemporary music. Often, artists don’t receive the flowers they deserve while alive, but we are truly fortunate to live in the same era as Pulitzer Kenny”.

Adding: “Lyrically, depth and nuance are bursting out of every pore of the rapper’s fifth album while Kendrick expertly travels in new territory on his most personal record.

“Rather than pointing the gun at society through his mercurial storytelling instincts, Kenny delivers a portion of himself on Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers and paints the full portrait of his three-dimensional character.”

Meanwhile, last week, Kendrick asserted himself in the history books with an astonishing headline set at Glastonbury which concluded with a powerful message supporting women’s rights.

