Kendrick Lamar announces 'The Big Steppers' world tour

Hot off the heels of the recent release of his new studio album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has announced a brand new world tour, ‘The Big Steppers Tour’.
The trek will be Lamar’s first major tour in half a decade. The rapper will perform in stadiums across America, Canada, the UK, continental Europe Australia, and New Zealand.
Kicking off in July, Lamar will kick off the tour in Oklahoma City before hitting almost every major market in the United States. After a two-night closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles, Lamar will then depart for a European leg which will include concerts in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, and England.
The European leg also includes a two-night stand at the O2 Arena in London at the start of November. By December, Lamar will finish out the world tour with a few concerts in Australia and New Zealand. All told, ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ will keep Lamar on the road for the next six months.
The tour will feature Kendrick’s cousin Baby Keem as the supporting act, while Tanna Leone will be a part of the tour for select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting on Friday, May 20th. Tickets are going on sale through Lamar’s website, oklama.com.
Check out the full list of concert dates for ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ down below.
‘The Big Steppers Tour’ 2022 dates:
- 07/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- 07/21 Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 07/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- 07/23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 07/24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud
- 07/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
- 07/29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- 07/30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- 07/31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- 08/02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
- 08/05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 08/06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- 08/07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena
- 08/09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- 08/10 Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 08/12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- 08/13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
- 08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- 08/16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 08/18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- 08/19 Chicago, IL – United Center
- 08/20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
- 08/21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- 08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- 08/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
- 08/26 Portland, OR – Moda Center
- 08/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- 08/28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
- 08/30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- 08/31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 09/01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- 09/06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- 09/07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- 09/09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
- 09/10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- 09/14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
- 10/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- 10/10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
- 10/11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
- 10/13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
- 10/15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
- 10/17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
- 10/19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena
- 10/21 Paris, France – Accor Arena
- 10/24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle
- 10/25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
- 10/26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna
- 10/28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
- 10/30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
- 10/31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
- 11/02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro
- 11/03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena
- 11/04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena
- 11/05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena
- 11/07 London, England – The O2
- 11/08 London, England – The O2
- 11/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- 11/16 Manchester, England – AO Arena
- 12/01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena
- 12/04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena
- 12/08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena
- 12/12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center
- 12/16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena