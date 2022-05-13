Kendrick Lamar announces 'The Big Steppers' world tour









Hot off the heels of the recent release of his new studio album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar has announced a brand new world tour, ‘The Big Steppers Tour’.

The trek will be Lamar’s first major tour in half a decade. The rapper will perform in stadiums across America, Canada, the UK, continental Europe Australia, and New Zealand.

Kicking off in July, Lamar will kick off the tour in Oklahoma City before hitting almost every major market in the United States. After a two-night closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles, Lamar will then depart for a European leg which will include concerts in the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, and England.

The European leg also includes a two-night stand at the O2 Arena in London at the start of November. By December, Lamar will finish out the world tour with a few concerts in Australia and New Zealand. All told, ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ will keep Lamar on the road for the next six months.

The tour will feature Kendrick’s cousin Baby Keem as the supporting act, while Tanna Leone will be a part of the tour for select dates. Tickets for the tour go on sale starting on Friday, May 20th. Tickets are going on sale through Lamar’s website, oklama.com.

Check out the full list of concert dates for ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ down below.

‘The Big Steppers Tour’ 2022 dates:

07/19 Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

07/21 Austin, TX – Moody Center

07/22 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

07/23 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

07/24 Miami, FL – Rolling Loud

07/27 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

07/29 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

07/30 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

07/31 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/02 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

08/04 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08/05 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/06 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

08/07 Long Island, NY – UBS Arena

08/09 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

08/10 Boston, MA – TD Garden

08/12 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08/13 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

08/14 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

08/16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

08/18 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

08/19 Chicago, IL – United Center

08/20 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

08/21 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

08/23 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

08/26 Portland, OR – Moda Center

08/27 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/28 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

08/30 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

08/31 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09/01 Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

09/06 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

09/07 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/09 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

09/10 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

09/14 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

09/15 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

10/07 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

10/10 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

10/11 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

10/13 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

10/15 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

10/17 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

10/19 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

10/21 Paris, France – Accor Arena

10/24 Stuttgart, Germany – Scheleyerhalle

10/25 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

10/26 Lausanne, Switzerland – Vaudoise Aréna

10/28 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

10/30 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

10/31 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

11/02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

11/03 Leeds, England – First Direct Arena

11/04 Newcastle upon Tyne, England – Utilita Arena

11/05 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena

11/07 London, England – The O2

11/08 London, England – The O2

11/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

11/16 Manchester, England – AO Arena

12/01 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

12/04 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena

12/08 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

12/12 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Center

12/16 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena