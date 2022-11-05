Kendrick Lamar proves rap is the new rock ‘n’ roll with Newcastle concert









Rap is the new rock ‘n’ roll. It’s been that way for a while now. But nowhere is it more apparent than at a Kendrick Lamar show in the north of England of all places. It’s filled with all the same epochs and pitfalls of rock ‘n’ roll in its pomp too. All the God-like idolatry, all the frenzied fanboy fanfare, all the triumphant sense of glory, the questionable misogyny, all the queries about whether the substance meets the hype, all the joyous sense of escaping reality, the pointed intent of the music, and amongst it all, the fervent dedication to daring artistry—a feat that Lamar’s lavish stage show passionately pursues.

The show begins with an assortment of amazing dancers marching out onto the stage like a scene from a Jordan Peele film. The crowd are uproarious at this beguiling cinematic beginning. Then Lamar emerges upon the piano with a puppet of himself—he’s not quite a virtuoso on the keys or a marionette master but the sheer steadfast artistry sees him through. The message is clear that this isn’t your average gig. It’s a performance filled with the old adage, ‘He certainly puts on a show’. That much is unquestionable.

Throughout the concert, the arty stage productions come thick and fast. All of them add a sense of drama and awe. You can’t be entirely sure if they form a narrative or some sort of point from one viewing, but they’re so well-crafted and filled with inherent thrills that the point of it all is almost moot. However, there does come a moment when you wonder whether it really is truly brilliant or merely impressive. Whether it dazzles with entertainment or wallops you with wonder and depth.

On this front, the jury is out. The verdict from the fans I managed to discuss the show with ranged from amazing to average. Most were very favourable, and even those less enamoured by the whole thing were happy to note that you couldn’t possibly say it wasn’t impressive. In an era when certain fading stars have been charging whopping fees for a few lights and essentially half-arsed karaoke, this alone is hugely creditable. Lamar oozes a sense of striving for creative splendour. He really is a musician with an utter adoration for his craft and a determination to share it at its best with his fans and anyone he can convert alike.

There mightn’t be a live band or anyone else behind the mic bar Baby Keem, but there is plenty going on to make it seem like a hell of a lot more than a man with a backbeat. It’s bold, it’s big, and with hordes of fans baiting on his every word and belting out call-backs like an awed mob in an almost cultish manner, it’s certainly the new rock ‘n’ roll too. It’s so shiny and ahead of the times that it almost seems to have surpassed seizing the zeitgeist and is moulding a new one. Does that make it brilliant? Does tingling soul match the style? Well, the beauty is in the eyes of the beholder when it comes to that but it’s certainly something.

You can check out a clip from the show below.

