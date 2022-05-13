Kendrick Lamar credits Florence Welch and Pharrell on 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'









Kendrick Lamar has just released his much-anticipated album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. This is the rapper’s first release since the highly acclaimed DAMN, which came out in 2017, and it’s already beginning to garner plenty of praise in its own right.

The album, which dropped today, Friday, May 13th, came out along with its full list of credits, and they’re even more star-studded than you might expect. The album’s notable features include the likes of Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, Summer Walker, and Baby Keem. Additionally, there are plenty more talented figures working behind the scenes.

It’s no secret that Thundercat, Pharrell, The Alchemist, and Sampha all worked on the LP with Lamar, but there are a few other surprising Easter eggs stuck in there too.

Specifically, the song ‘We Cry Together’ tosses a writing credit in the way of Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine, as the song uses a sample of hers. The pair shares May 13th as their album release date, as Welch also notably dropped her newest album Dance Fever today as well. Perhaps it was a coincidence, but the credit could also be a cheeky nod to the songstress.

‘We Cry Together’ also includes a feature from Lamar’s partner Whitney Alford, adding to the sparkling list of names associated with the magnum opus.

With all the buzz around the new album, it’s clearly worth pausing to take a listen, especially if you’ve been craving to hear from Kendrick—and all of the talented artists he chooses to feature and work with—since 2017’s Damn. If you want to check out Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, you can find it on all streaming platforms.