Kelsey Grammer’s ‘Frasier’ sequel series coming soon at Paramount+









The long-teased Frasier follow-up series is finally on its way via Paramount+. The new comedy series is set to be executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, who is reprising his key character, radio host Frasier Crane.

Grammer first stirred word among fans back in 2018 as he mentioned plans for a new series of Frasier in which the loveable central character would move to a new city. The exciting project was eventually welcomed by Paramount+ and announced as being in development at the streaming platform’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally green-lit for a full series.

At present, few details surrounding the new series have been issued beyond Frasier’s apparent relocation. The character will be surrounded by a new setting and a fresh cast. While it is hoped that some of the original series’ cast might make appearances, the relocation is thought to give the show some new faces.

In a July interview, Grammer confirmed that the team were “in the final stages of the final script for the first episode” of the new series, adding: “I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried, so I’m happy.”

Frasier’s original 11 seasons aired between 1993 and 2004 on NBC. It was created by the late David Angell, Peter Casey, and David Lee and produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and CBS Studios’ predecessor Paramount Network Television.

The original core cast consisted of Grammer, David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

Running alongside Friends, Frasier was one of the most celebrated comedies of the 1990s and early 2000s, setting a record for the most Emmy Awards won by a scripted series at the time – 37, including five consecutive Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Recapture the hilarity of Kelsey Grammer’s Frasier Crane in a montage of his greatest moments from the original series below.