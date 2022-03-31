Kelly Lee Owens shares songs from new album LP.8









Kelly Lee Owens has announced her latest album via Smalltown Supersound with two new tracks taken from LP.8 titled ‘Sonic 8’ and ‘Olga’.

Despite what the title of the record might seem to suggest, this is only the producer and musician’s third studio record to date.

Nevertheless, this isn’t some sort of numerical oversight by the emerging artist. As she explains potentially pretentiously: “For me, 8 meant completion—an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally.”

Based on the two tracks she has revealed so far, the record will continue her glitchy electronic sound and layered spoken word performance. However, both tracks are on wildly different ends of that spectrum.

What ‘Sonic 8’ offers in jarring repetition and post-apocalyptic vibes, ‘Olga’ makes up for with calming luscious unfurling tones in stark contrast.

For the album, Owens teamed up with renowned noise artist Lasse Marhaug in Olso, Norway and enlisted Beau Thomas to master the swathe of songs.

The nine-track album is due for release digitally on April 29th with a vinyl release set to be shipped from June 10th.

You can check out both songs below.

