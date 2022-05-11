Watch Kelly Clarkson perform a cover of The Smiths’ ‘How Soon is Now’









Kelly Clarkson and her band Y’all have tackled The Smiths classic ‘How Soon is Now’ as part of a regular ‘Kellyoke’ feature on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The classic 1984 song is just about as morbid as indie ever gets but that didn’t stop Clarkson belt out “And you leave on your own, And you go home and you cry, And you want to die,” before her happy clapping audience wondering what thrilling freebie might be under their seat.

Clarkson first shot to fame when she was crowned the winner of the first season of American Idol back in 2002. However, she has since reinvented herself away from the Idol image in a more pop-rock guise.

Previously on the show, she has tackled the likes of ‘Exit Music (For a Film)’ by Radiohead and ‘Where Is My Mind?’ by Pixies as she continues to explore just how far she can travel down the solemn side of alternative music on her upbeat chat show.

For the abridged version of The Smiths’ track, she certainly belts it out, which somewhat forms a contrast to Morrissey’s withdrawn original that matches the resigned nature of the depressing lyrics.

You can check out the cover below.

