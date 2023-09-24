Keith Richards says John Lennon and George Harrison would have fitted into The Rolling Stones: “You can imagine that sort of thing happening”









British guitarist Keith Richards, known for being part of The Rolling Stones, recently shared his thoughts on their rivalry with The Beatles, stating that John Lennon and George Harrison would have fitted into his band.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, Richards discussed the band’s prominence in the 1960s, explaining that they all shared the same circles and appreciated the same music.

He explained: “I don’t think John Lennon would have had much problem fitting into the Stones, or George, if you can imagine that sort of thing happening.”

He continued: “We were the same generation, and we all loved the same music. When we first heard The Beatles, we were relieved that there was some other band in England on the same track that we were on. And within a few months, that track was the main track.”

This comes as Richards and the rest of The Rolling Stones gear up for their upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, their first official album drop in 18 years.

Band member Mick Jagger recently teased one of the songs that features Paul McCartney, called ‘Bite My Head Off’.

Take a listen to their newly released single, ‘Angry’, below.