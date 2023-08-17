Keith Richards’ five favourite female singers:









The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards has never shied away from speaking his mind, often vocalising his less-than-complimentary opinions on popular musicians. From Prince to Metallica and Oasis, Richards has spouted some harsh comments about a handful of music’s biggest names, building himself a reputation as the Stones’ most outspoken member.

However, as much as he has slated specific musicians, he has also praised many others. Richards credits his early love of music to jazz artists such as Louis Armstrong and Billie Holliday, which he would frequently play at home. As he got a little bit older, rhythm and blues became his go-to genre, with artists like Muddy Waters and Chuck Berry acting as essential influences over the budding musician.

Although The Rolling Stones eventually became one of the biggest rock and roll bands of all time, rhythm and blues remained a vital source of inspiration for the group. After all, their self-titled debut album is primarily comprised of rhythm and blues covers, from ‘Route 66’ to ‘I Just Want to Make Love to You’.

Thus, it’s no surprise that most of Richards’ favourite singers are heavily associated with rhythm and blues, particularly his most treasured female artists. As part of Rolling Stones’ ‘100 greatest singers of all time’ article, Richards listed several female musicians that have left a lasting impact on him, citing Aretha Franklin as the greatest singer ever. Richards inducted Franklin into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, stating, “The dictionary has been used up, there’s no superlatives left, and there’s nothing to read anyway. What can I say about Aretha? You’re in baby.”

The two also collaborated on ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, with Richards lending his guitar-playing skills to Franklin’s cover of the iconic song by The Rolling Stones. As the Queen of Soul, Franklin infused gospel, rhythm and blues and jazz to create her signature sound, leading her to become one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Richards is also a massive fan of Ronnie Spector, who fronted The Ronettes. He had the privilege of inducting the group into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007, where he sang their praises. “They didn’t need anything. They touched my heart right there and then and they touch it still,” he explained. Spector and Richards were good friends, first meeting when the Rolling Stones opened for The Ronettes in 1964.

While Richards cites other classic female artists as some of his favourites, such as Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, he also has a particular love for the late Amy Winehouse, whose career was tragically cut short when she was just 27 in 2011. When asked about his favourite modern artists in 2008, Richards answered, “There’s only one person, that girl Amy.”

The singer performed ‘Ain’t Too Proud To Beg’ with The Rolling Stones in 2007 during The Isle of Wight Festival. Discussing her death in 2015, the guitarist told The Quietus, “Amy Winehouse was a big disappointment because I was waiting for that girl to really bloom because she was really just starting. I thought she was fantastic. It was such a shame. But there’s a high rate of that sort of thing in this business.”

Keith Richards’ five favourite female singers:

Aretha Franklin

Ronnie Spector

Bonnie Raitt

Mavis Staples

Amy Winehouse