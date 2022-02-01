Keith Moon biopic set to shoot this summer









Music biopics have long been popular in the world of cinema, though this has heightened in recent years with the successful releases of the likes of Rocketman, celebrating the life of Elton John, as well as Bohemian Rhapsody, which paid tribute to the life of Queen frontman Freddy Mercury. In trend with such recent commercial sensations, it has been announced that a biopic about The Who drummer Keith Moon will be shooting in summer 2022.

Titled The Real Me, the film will follow the tumultuous life of the late drummer who passed away from an accidental overdose in 1978. Paul Whittington of The Crown and White House Farm is set to helm the new project whilst British screenwriter Jeff Pope will write the script, as the LA-based White Horse Pictures has set about the tricky task of casting for the iconic role.

Discussing such a task on BBC 6 Music, Roger Daltrey, who is also acting as the executive procedure on the film, stated: “It’s going to be very, very dependent on the actor and the actor’s eyes,” before explaining, “Because you’ve got to cast it completely from the eyes because Moon had extraordinary eyes”. Seeing as Keith Moon was such a wild, eccentric figure in the history of rock and roll, the casting of the influential musician could be a lengthy process.

Having been in the pipeline for a number of years, it appears as though the wheels are finally in motion for the film to be released in 2023, with the project due to capture Moon’s larger-than-life personality and extraordinary talent. Passing away at the mere age of 32, the drummer has since become an icon of the industry, as well as an illustrative example of the insanity of the music industry in the 1970s.