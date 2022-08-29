Keanu Reeves surprises couple at Northamptonshire wedding









Adding to claims that the American actor is indeed the kindest man in Hollywood, Keanu Reeves apparently made an appearance at a couple’s wedding in Northamptonshire over the weekend to offer his congratulations.

According to Newsweek, Reeves was staying at the Fawsley Hall hotel at the same time James and Nikki Roadnight were tying the knot. Recalling the meeting, Mrs Roadnight said that her husband saw the actor in the bar area, at which point he “invited Keanu to come over to say hello and have a drink with us if he wanted to”. Reeves was apparently “very friendly” and said he would take Roadnight up on the offer later.

The couple assumed he was just being nice, but about an hour later, a member of staff approached Mrs Roadnight and informed her that a “very special guest” was outside and wanted to greet her. “It was all very exciting and I went to say hi and introduce myself,” she remembered. “I offered him a drink, but he declined that and said he’d just had a long flight so wouldn’t stay long, but he was so kind and friendly and congratulated us on our wedding.”

She added: “He was kind enough to do some pictures, and our wedding photographer was able to capture some too! Then he took the time to speak to some of our guests and have more photos done!”

Mr Roadnight, a big fan of the Matrix and John Wick films, was apparently a bit “starstruck” by Reeves. Others knew the actor from his early roles. “My mum, Jo, took photos and shouted for everyone to yell ‘Speed‘ as she took the photo. We laughed about that”.

The bride concluded that her wedding day had been “absolutely perfect” even before Keanu Reeves dropped by, noting that his appearance was “something to remember and the start of many more adventures [for her and her husband] together”.

Reeves’ next film is John Wick 4, which is slated for release on March 24th, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.