Keanu Reeves reveals his favourite movie villain from his filmography









Keanu Reeves, the star of the brand new John Wick movie, has revealed his favourite movie villain that he’s had to come up against in his acting career.

With plenty of villains to choose from, including Patrick Swayze’s Bodhi from 1991’s Point Break and Dennis Hopper’s Howard Payne from 1994’s Speed, Reeves revealed his answer during an on-stage Q&A with IGN. “I mean, it’s gotta be Smith, right?” the actor revealed, “Agent Smith. Hugo Weaving,” deciding to highlight the sinister antagonist of 1999’s sci-fi masterpiece, The Matrix.

Starring Reeves alongside Carrie-Anne Moss and his John Wick: Chapter 4 co-star Laurence Fishburne, The Matrix remains a baffling piece of action cinema that takes the sci-fi genre to impressive new heights.

The actor returned to the series for the fourth instalment in 2021. Titled The Matrix Resurrections, the film wasn’t well received by audiences and critics, with director Lana Wachowski turning the film into something of a meta self-reflective satire. The original 1999 movie helped to turn Reeves into an all-out action hero, informing his character in the John Wick franchise.

Take a look at the trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 below.