Keanu Reeves will reprise his iconic role in new 'Constantine' sequel









Keanu Reeves has been reprising his most iconic roles lately, ranging from his portrayal of John Wick in the upcoming sequels to his starring turn as Neo in the unexpected fourth Matrix film. Now, he is set to return as John Constantine in a Constantine sequel which most fans thought would never get made.

Constantine is among the most memorable additions to Reeves’ filmography, starring the actor as a conflicted exorcist who is cursed with the ability to travel to Hell and to talk to demonic as well as angelic creatures. While the film was a commercial success, it got a mixed critical reception, but it has only grown in stature over the years.

In one interview, Reeves even claimed that John Constantine was his favourite role and that he would love to star in a sequel. The actor said: “I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again. I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

Director Francis Lawrence has been enthusiastic about a sequel too. In 2020, he revealed: “We have been talking about it recently. It’s always stuck with all of us because we all love the movie, and especially realising there’s a real cult following for this movie, it’d be fun to make. Keanu, Akiva, and I have actually talked about it.”

It looks like all those decisions paid off because Reeves is set to star in a Constantine sequel which is going to be helmed by Lawrence. Although many details are unclear at this point, it is understood that HBO Max’s Constantine sequel series has been transformed into this upcoming film.

