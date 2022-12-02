Keanu Reeves once picked his favourite co-star of all time









There aren’t many actors that can claim to be as loveable as Keanu Reeves. Hollywood’s resident good guy, he’s done a great deal to demonstrate to the masses that actors are real people too, and not the humanoids living a bizarre version of life they’ve long been believed to be.

For well over 30 years, Reeves has been a staple of popular culture, with his roles in the Bill & Ted and Matrix franchises deemed utterly timeless. He’s also backed up his star turns in blockbusters such as these with a string of cult films such as My Own Private Idaho, Speed and Point Break.

Whilst some have criticised his acting, thanks to his filmography being broad in its scope of quality, when it comes down to it, Reeves can really act. Whether it be My Own Private Idaho or A Scanner Darkly, he’s provided a handful of performances that reject the spectre of his maligned appearances in films such as Constantine and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Despite what some elements might think about his acting, to be able to criticise his person would take the blackest of hearts. “I was thinking about Keanu,” A Scanner Darkly director Richard Linklater once said. “My biggest thing about his quality is that, you know, I’m sure everyone says he has that good-hearted, kind-hearted guy quality. Not a suck-up, though, like he’s trying to be a good guy or impress anyone. He’s not running for class favourite. He’s not asking for your vote for anything. And yet, he exudes total decency.”

Elsewhere, from buying motorcyles for his stunt team to driving 50 miles in the other direction to helping a complete stranger, there have been many exemplary points in Reeves’ life that have aided in creating such a revered status.

However, Reeves does not always hog the limelight, and over his career, he has gushed with praise about some of his most notable co-stars, including the likes of Sandra Bullock and Carrie-Ann Moss.

This summer, when on the promotional run for the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets, Reeves was asked by Entertainment Tonight who his favourite co-star has been, and it was neither of those from Speed or The Matrix. Probed on who he’d love to work on future projects with, he chose Bill & Ted co-star and filmmaker, Alex Winter. In a style typical of his character Ted, he said: “Alex Winter. Let’s make some more Bill & Ted!”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.