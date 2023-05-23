Keanu Reeves was in talks to join ‘Fast and Furious’
Actor Keanu Reeves has been in two of the best action franchises ever conceived, The Matrix and John Wick, and he also once came close to joining another prominent behemoth: Fast and Furious. Reeves had been in talks to sign on for the latest Fast movie, Fast X, marking the second time he’d discussed such a possibility.

Reeves had first been considered for a role in the racing action movie back in 2019’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In a new interview with actor Alan Richton, Reeves was set to play his role of Aimes in Fast X.

He told EW: “It was just a little stroke of luck and good timing. I was working on a movie with Hilary Swank up in Winnipeg in the freezing cold, and I got a call that things had shifted in the plans with Keanu Reeves, which is, I think, who was originally intended to play my part. Tough act to follow”.

Richton also noted that he was concerned he might have to abandon the part anyway because a storm disrupted the production of Ordinary Angels with Hilary Swank. The role that Reeves was meant to play in Hobbs & Shaw was the Eteon Director.

