Keanu Reeves mistakenly cut a man’s head open on the ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ set: “that really f***ing sucked”









The star of John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves, has revealed that he accidentally “cut a gentleman’s head open” on the set of the new action flick.

The actor plays the titular assassin in the film franchise, and although he pushes himself to the physical limits when doing his own stunts, he explained that it “really fucking sucked” to hurt another member of the crew on the set of Chapter 4.

When at the press junket for the new film, Reeves was asked how many accidents actually happen on the set of John Wick, with him revealing how he accidentally cut the man’s head, and that tiredness certainly takes its toll on actors as a factor.

“Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired,” he explained (per ComicBook) . “It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won.”

Reeves outlined two of the accidents he’s been involved with on set: “So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language. But other than that… oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was OK.”

The actor did clarify that generally, the warning on film sets is that “you do have to take care” and “everyone is watching out for each other”. He concluded: “So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but, ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”