Keanu Reeves to star in Jonah Hill’s upcoming film, ‘Outcome’









Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill is set to direct his third film, Outcome, for Apple Original Films, recruiting Keanu Reeves as his leading man. Alongside Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin, Hill will produce the feature with his Strong Baby company.

Little is known about the project so far, although The Hollywood Reporter has dubbed the upcoming film a “dark comedy”. Hill has co-written his movie with Ezra Woods, which follows Reeves’ character Reef – a “damaged” Hollywood actor who must confront the darkness of his past after a mysterious video clip surfaces.

Outcome follows Hill’s successful coming-of-age skate-themed debut feature Mid90s and his Netflix documentary Stutz, which explored the life of his therapist.

Hill is also working with Apple Original Films to produce a biopic about The Grateful Dead, set to be directed by Martin Scorsese. The actor, who previously starred in the director’s 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street, which earned him an Academy Award nomination, is set to star.

Meanwhile, Reeves is enjoying more career highs following his performance in John Wick: Chapter 4, which raked in a domestic box-office gross of $73.5million on its opening weekend. The film has grossed a whopping $306million worldwide in less than a month.