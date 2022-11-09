Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in ‘John Wick’ spinoff









In recent years, a major source of Keanu Reeves‘ success has been the immense popularity of the John Wick series. Starring Reeves as the titular assassin, the franchise utilises the traditions of classic action cinema to entertain younger generations of audience members.

Currently, Reeves is gearing up for the release of John Wick 4, which will be released in 2023. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the latest additions to the film series were planned to be shot back-to-back, which is why fans are very excited about the upcoming sequels.

According to Deadline, Reeves has also entered negotiations to reprise his iconic role in a new John Wick spinoff titled Ballerina. While the details about the project aren’t clear at this point, Deadline has confirmed that Reeves has expressed interest in starring alongside Ana de Armas in Ballerina.

During a conversation about Ballerina with The Hollywood Reporter, Chad Stahelski said: “The director has a lot to do, especially someone as stylistic and as good as Len [Wiseman] is. Having him on board and approaching some of the action design from a slightly different perspective, meaning the set pieces, the character involvement, how and what he wants to do during the action sequences, makes it kind of fresh.”

Stahelski added: “So, we’re not just copying ourselves over and over again with gun-fu or something like that. And because the character is different, we’re going to get a different take on things.”

