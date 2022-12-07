Keanu Reeves declares 'John Wick 4' to be "the hardest movie I’ve ever made"









After recently reprising the most iconic role of his career, Keanu Reeves is currently gearing up for the release of the latest addition to the John Wick franchise. Set for a theatrical run next March after being delayed due to the pandemic, fans are already excited about John Wick 4.

Earlier this year, Reeves told Today that audiences were going to love this next step in the journey (via SlashFilm): “They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters, and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story.”

Since the filmmakers and producers have already planned other entries to the series, John Wick 4 got more creative freedom. Reeves added: “You know, there’s new characters, and we’re opening up the world. Right now, we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gunfights.”

During a recent panel discussion at Brazil CCXP 2022, Reeves revealed that he considered John Wick 4 to be the most difficult production of his long and illustrious career. According to the actor, the action sequences of the new movie were seriously demanding.

“John Wick 4 is the hardest movie I’ve ever made. In terms of action, it’s the hardest film I’ve ever made. But that’s what makes it good,” Reeves declared (via NME). “There’s a lot of people that are coming after [Wick]… And there [are] a lot of different kinds of scenes that are fun for the action.”

