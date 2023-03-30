Keanu Reeves gifted John Wick stunt crew death T-shirts









After the filming of John Wick: Chapter 4, Keanu Reeves wanted to give his stunt team a token to show his appreciation. Throughout filming, the stunt crew each had to endure multiple scenes of getting killed by John Wick, often being re-used throughout action sequences and 35 stuntmen working in a scene where Wick has to take on over 200 men walking up a staircase.

Towards the end of filming, Reeves gave each member of the stunt team a T-shirt with the number of onscreen deaths they endured on the back. Reeves also awarded his own personal stuntmen their own individual Rolex Submariner watches.

The stunt team were also extremely complimentary about Reeves’ work doing his own stunts. As fight coordinator Jeremy Marinas recalled to The New York Times, “Just to think about how well Keanu — not John Wick — Keanu was able to do shooting upwards while stepping. It’s hard enough to be a marksman on flat ground”.

Director Chad Stahelski also mentioned the moments in the infamous staircase fight where Reeves didn’t have to act, saying, “That look John Wick gives when he looks at his watch and actually looks up the staircase, I think that’s maybe 50 per cent John Wick and 50 per cent Keanu Reeves going, ‘Ugh, Stahelski did it to me again’”.

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in theatres on March 6th, 2023.