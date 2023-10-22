Keanu Reeves describes working with the “master” Al Pacino









Canadian actor Keanu Reeves broke through into the mainstream with his leading role in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, released in 1989. Playing a high school slacker who ends up on a time-travelling journey, Reeves charmed audiences, although it wouldn’t be long before he transitioned to more profound, adult roles.

The 1990s was an important decade for Reeves, kicking it off with roles in Kathryn Bigelow’s Point Break and Gus Van Sant’s My Own Private Idaho alongside River Phoenix. In the latter, Reeves gave an incredible performance as Scott Favor, helping the film become an indie classic and a landmark entry to the LGBTQ+ cinematic canon.

The following year, he collaborated with Francis Ford Coppola for Bram Stoker’s Dracula before starring in the commercial success Speed in 1994. However, before Reeves became the international star he is today, thanks to his leading role in The Matrix, he appeared in The Devil’s Advocate, directed by Taylor Hackford.

The movie saw Reeves star alongside Al Pacino and Charlize Theron. The plot follows Reeves as Kevin Lomax, who begins working at a company run by John Milton, played by Pacino. However, as the film progresses, Kevin realises that John might actually be the devil in a human disguise.

The film grossed over $153million, although it received mixed reviews from critics. However, Reeves was just happy to work with Pacino, one of his cinematic idols, even taking a pay cut so the studio could afford to hire the iconic actor, best known for his roles in movies such as The Godfather and Scarface. Moreover, Reeves turned down Speed 2 so that he could secure the chance to work with Pacino, potentially missing out on an even bigger box office hit.

Once Pacino was attached to the part – after a lot of convincing – Reeves found himself awfully nervous to work with the esteemed Hollywood icon. When asked by Playboy whether he was more anxious while working with Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton in Somethings Gotta Give or Pacino, he said, “I was probably most nervous at a rehearsal of The Devil’s Advocate with Al Pacino.”

Reeves continued, “It was in a studio loft in Manhattan, where we sat on a couple of chairs that were substituting for a subway bench. It was the first time I got to roll up my sleeves with a master. Yeah, I was nervous. But Pacino is a very generous actor, a lovely man. That got me past it. This was my opportunity, as Laurence Fishburne always says, to swing.”