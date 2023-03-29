Keanu Reeves reveals his current favourite band









As fans flood the cinemas to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 this spring, Keanu Reeves has spread his usual charm during promotional interviews. In one of his latest promotional conversations, Reeves revealed that his favourite band at the moment is Alvvays, commenting: “I like me a kind of inventiveness.”

While the Matrix actor revealed his fondness for the Canadian indie-pop group, he admitted that he has yet to purchase their latest album, Blue Rev, on vinyl. “I don’t have their new record. I bought it digitally, but I don’t have it on vinyl,” Reeves told NME. Playfully admitting that Blue Rev is his “favourite album to be”, Reeves added: “Can I say that? Because I love that band.”

“I like me a good pop song, and I like me a kind of inventiveness in it. And I think the lead singer [Molly Rankin], she’s great…And I love the textures in it. I mean, I love bass guitar and drums and I like their energy.”

“I have it digitally, but I got to get it on LP,” Reeves added, jokingly addressing the camera in hopes that the group might send them a copy.

Alvvays was founded in Reeves’ home country of Canada in 2011 and comprises Molly Rankin on vocals and guitar, Kerri MacLellan on keyboards, guitarist Alec O’Hanley, bassist Abbey Blackwell, and Sheridan Riley on the drums. The band originated from Charlottetown, Canada, but is now based in Toronto.

Blue Rev arrived in October 2022 as the band’s third album, following the eponymous debut of 2014 and its highly acclaimed follow-up of 2017, Antisocialites, which won the Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year.