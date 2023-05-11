Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar will reform for BottleRock









Dogstar, the rock band of actor Keanu Reeves, will reform this year for their first performance in over twenty years. The band, made up of Reeves, Bret Domrose and Rob Mailhouse, will play at BottleRock Napa Valley and have also shared the news that they will release some new music along the way.

The band, in which Reeves played the bass guitar, previously released two albums, Our Little Visionary in 1996 and Happy Ending in 2000, but they broke up in 2002. They will play at the Napa Valley on May 27th, where the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone and Lizzo will headline.

Writing about their reunion on Instagram, the band wrote, “Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.”

They added, “We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

