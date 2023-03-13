Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan becomes the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar









Few have a story as touching as Ke Huy Quan, who became the first Vietnam-born actor win an Oscar in an acting category and was part of a special night at the Oscars for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in, I almost gave up on mine,” said Quan when picking up the award. The former child star waited decades to get his shot once more in a great movie, and The Daniels, the creative team behind the all-star picture saw Quan as the perfect fit.

Quan starred alongside Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis, in the multidimensional story about a mother and a daughter attempting to reconnect through time and space. It all starts when Evelyn (Yeoh) and her husband Waymond (Quan), who own a city laundromat, are taken in for a serious meeting about their financial situation by Curtis’ Deirdre.

Ke Huy Quan was one half of the duo who took over the ‘Best Supporting’ acting categories, as Jamie Lee Curtis picked up the corresponding award for ‘Best Supporting Actress’. However, the win was a little more important for Quan as he delivered on what he called the “American dream,” picking up the award after spending a year in a refugee camp.

During an emotional speech, the actor stated: “Mom, I just won Oscar! My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This — this is the American dream!”.

Quan is the first Vietnam-born actor to win an Oscar for an acting role and will go down in history as a pioneer.