Ke Huy Quan celebrated at the Gold House Gala









Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan has been celebrated at the Gold House Gala this weekend in Los Angeles. The gala honoured the Asians that have had the most impact on American culture and society, and Quan's performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once was widely admired.

Quan said: “When I think of a leading man, I think of someone who is six feet tall with big muscles, good-looking, and a ladies’ man. That practically screams me, right? When you imagine a winner, I don’t fit the mold; I finally realized that winners don’t always have to look the same. You can also win, too, if you just believe in yourself.”

Meanwhile, Sandra Oh was given the SeeHer Award. She said in her acceptance speech: “I’ve spent my whole career trying to accomplish the name of this honour, not only for myself but for others. I used to think seeing myself meant seeing myself or ourselves on screen, but it’s actually much more than that.”

Oh added: “I think the search for what it is to be seen is a deeply personal journey and cannot be satisfied or found by simply seeing ourselves on screen. I think true change and transformation must be initiated from that person or place because truly being seen is not limited to our eyes.”

