Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of 'Yu-Gi-Oh', found dead aged 60









The author of the popular manga series Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi, has passed away at the age of 60.

Better known by the pseudonym Kazuki Takahashi, the author was found floating in the water wearing snorkelling gear just off Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, on the morning of July 6th. The detailed cause of the popular writer’s death is currently unknown.

According to the news network, TBS, the author was travelling to Okinawa alone in a rental car when the company responsible for the vehicle contacted the police, reporting that they couldn’t get hold of Takahashi. Authorities close to the case have reported that Takahashi’s body was injured by several bite marks thought to have been made by a shark, though this is yet to be confirmed.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was a highly popular Manga throughout the first decade of the new millennium, with the story being turned into a television series, movies and card game. According to the 2011 Guinness World Records, Yu-Gi-Oh! is the best-selling card game of all time, selling 25.17 billion sets around the world.

Running from 2000-2006, the television series became a sensation, with the American network Cartoon Network’s Toonami running the show following its full run of five seasons.

The series featured voice acting from such names as Wayne Grayson, Dan Green, Eric Stuart, Amy Birnbaum and Ted Lewis.