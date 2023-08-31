Katy Kirby shares new single, ‘Cubic Zirconia’









Katy Kirby has returned with a new single titled ‘Cubic Zirconia’, which also marks her first release with ANTI-Records, home to Tom Waits, Fleet Foxes and Andy Shauf.

‘Cubic Zirconia’ is a soft, whimsical track with sickly sweet vocals. Over indie folk instrumentals, Kirby asks, “What more could I want? Why wouldn’t that be enough?” The name, ‘Cubic Zirconia’, acts as “a salute to whatever the world looks down on as ‘artificial’ – even a defence of artifice”, Kirby explains.

Speaking on the inspiration behind ‘Cubic Zirconia’, Kirby shared: “I’ve been trying to write this song for nearly four years, but it only came into focus for me when I fell in love with a girl for the first time. It’s an attempt to say something that I don’t think I’m smart enough to articulate outside of the song – something about how much I admire when someone is unembarrassed of being explicit about the cosmetic and aesthetic choices they make for themselves.”

She continued: “Why wouldn’t you love the little tricks of their trade – the way they were makeup, the clothes and mannerisms that make them feel safest and most themselves – why wouldn’t these little tricks be the most endearing artefacts of their inner essence? If you loved someone, why would you not love those choices? It’s an honour to get that close to someone – close enough to see how they construct the image of themselves with which they move through the world as best they can (as we all do.) Why wouldn’t that be enough?”

The new single is accompanied by a video directed by Emma Montesi, which matches the rural, picturesque feel of the track as well as its promotion of artificiality. It’s a visual collage featuring shots of Kirby eating a strawberry, paddling in the sea, painting a lover’s nails, and donning sparkly earrings.

Following the single’s release, Kirby will be rounding out the summer with a series of festival performances at Austin City Limits, End of the Road, and Electric Picnic.

Watch the video for ‘Cubic Zirconia’ below.