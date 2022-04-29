Katy J Pearson mixes things up with latest cracker ‘Game of Cards’









Katy J Pearson - 'Game of Cards' 8.1

Following up her simply sublime debut album, Return, was always going to be a difficult task for Katy J Pearson. However, it appears that after peeling the orange in one go, she is now proceeding not to spill any of the juices down her front as she continues to pull off musical feats without any sense of faltering anywhere near the welter of her output.

Her latest track, ‘Game of Cards’, opens with an almost-R&B adjacent holler back intro which quickly makes way for a withdrawn drum led bridge. Then, as we have come to expect from the emerging star, a catchy chorus breathes its own life over the song like garlic hitting the frying pan. Thereafter, the anthem swirls on its own toe-tapping whims as the elements whisk together with harping horns and layered vocal tracks.

Speaking about the new single, Pearson said: “‘Game of Cards’ dates back two years ago, initially written with my friend Ben Hambro (who was the lead singer of Lazarus Kane). We hung out a lot together as I’d sing in his band, and he used to be part of the KJP ensemble. I forgot about the song for a while, then rediscovered it and sent to Heavenly who liked the chorus but the verse wasn’t quite working.”

She continued: “I wanted to give it a chance so took it with me to the Dan Carey sessions where we assembled fresh verses – he really helped me work out where the song should go. ‘Game of Cards’ is about finding someone you click with on a romantic level and how it really is a game of cards in that you don’t know what hand you’ll be dealt. It’s about the vulnerability of a blossoming relationship and not knowing where it’s headed.”

That introspection mingles with a buoyant melody towards a toe-tapper with a visceral edge of your ears are moved to stop dancing and take in the intent. Along with other singles like ‘Talk Over Town’, The track holds huge promise for her forthcoming album Sound of the Morning which is due for release on the always-delivering Heavenly Recordings on July 8th.

For the album, she has teamed up with producers Ali Chant who recently worked wonders with Yard Act and Dan Carey who has also worked with Fontaines D.C..

