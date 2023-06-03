Kate Winslet explains how she was “vilified” by the media after the release of ‘Titanic’









After securing roles in movies such as Heavenly Creatures and Sense and Sensibility in the early 1990s, Kate Winslet rose to further prominence after starring in James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

In the film, starring opposite Leonardo DiCaprio, Winslet appeared nude in the now iconic “draw me like one of your French girls” scene. After finding herself thrust into the public eye, Winslet had to deal with intense media scrutiny.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Winslet discussed the impact of being a topic of debate in the media. “I’m not going to lie, I’ve absolutely learned how to look after myself the hard way,” she explained.

“What I really remember vividly is that when I did Titanic and was so thrust into the public eye, I was shocked and horrified by how vilified I was by mainstream media.”

Winslet believes that the issue isn’t as rampant now as it was back then, and she hopes her 22-year-old actor daughter, Mia Threapleton, doesn’t have to face the same levels of scrutiny she did.

“I think that doesn’t happen now. Sure, that stuff happens on social media, amongst people and the public sharing opinions – some people just have nasty shit to say. But mainstream media behaving in these really irresponsible damaging ways – I do think that has actually stopped.”

The mother-daughter pair recently starred alongside each other in the Channel 4 drama I Am Ruth, which won the BAFTA for ‘Best Single Drama’. Winslet also won the BAFTA for ‘Best Actress’.