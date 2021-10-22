Kate Winslet and Jude Law set to star in WW-II epic 'LEE'









An exciting new project about the vast legacy of the Second World War is in the works and it is going to focus on the difficult life of American photographer Lee Miller. Titled LEE, this new film is going to be directed by the cinematographer of cult classics such as Jim Jarmusch’s Coffee and Cigarettes – Ellen Kuras – with Kate Winslet in the lead role.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet said. “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

“I’m surprised that a film has never been made about this incredible woman and I think the reason is her life was so vast that once you take a bite, you can’t stop chewing,” Winslet added. “She has been misunderstood and so often viewed through the lens of a man, through a male gaze because she started her life as a model and was very beautiful.”

The actress continued, “What she did, as a female photographer on the front lines during WWII, so much of what was documented was not just giving a voice to the voiceless, but it was educating people on what actually happened during the war., You have to remember, people were trying to cover it up. She had to make them believe it, because no one would.”

LEE is already shaping up to be an important, feminist project which will focus on the turbulent life of Miller and the societal prejudices that she was subjected to.

While the working release date of the film hasn’t been announced yet, other big names have been attached to the project including the likes of Jude Law, Marion Cotillard and Andrea Riseborough among others.